Pastor Eddie Padgett of Joy & Praise Fellowship in Beverly Hills invites the community to a drive-through prayer event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 1.

From its beginnings, Joy & Praise Fellowship in Beverly Hills has been a church that believes in prayer.

They also know that many people who are hesitant to come into a church often will be willing to ask for prayer if they can remain anonymous.

