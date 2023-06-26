From its beginnings, Joy & Praise Fellowship in Beverly Hills has been a church that believes in prayer.
They also know that many people who are hesitant to come into a church often will be willing to ask for prayer if they can remain anonymous.
“Years ago, before we built this church building we met in a storefront in a plaza in Beverly Hills,” said Pastor Eddie Padgett. “We used to set up a prayer station outside our door and people would stop and we’d pray with them.”
From 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 1, Joy & Praise Fellowship at 6670 N Lecanto Hwy (County Road 491), Beverly Hills, FL 34465, will be offering a drive-through prayer event.
There will be several canopies set up on the church grounds and people can drive up, stay in their vehicles and ask church members to pray for them, from specific requests to general “I just need prayer” requests.
“We want people in the community to know that we’re a church that offers prayer, a church that cares,” Padgett said. “We don’t know if we’ll get one car or 100 cars. We just want to be available.”
Look for people holding signs on the road directing traffic into the church property on County Road 491.
Rain or shine.
For more information about Joy & Praise Fellowship, visit the website at joyandpraise.com or Facebook at Facebook.com/JoyAndPraiseFellowship.
Church phone: 352-527-8612
Email: getjoy@joyandpraise.com
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
