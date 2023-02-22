Most city managers can go their whole career without the kind of thank you card Inverness City Manager received in the mail.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting Williams told his council bosses he had received a thank you card from 19 downtown businesses, expressing their appreciation for the city’s first Small Town Saturday Night music event.
The businesses also thank Williams for generally making it easy to do business in Inverness and for the city’s support in drawing visitors and residents to the downtown.
“Thank you so much for all that you all do! You’re simply amazing. I love our little town! Thank you for making it as awesome as it is,” wrote Sunshine Boutique.
Invibe wrote, “Thank you so much!” Appreciate the work and the results!”
An emotional Williams said he was taken by surprise by the card, and while the card was addressed to him, it was really addressed to the council and to the city’s staff, both of which made Inverness a good place to live and have a business.
The council will have their next Small Town Saturday Night music event April 8, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
In related city business, Williams said the city’s Big Bass and Blue Grass BBQ for March 11 has more contestants signed up than a year ago for the fishing tournament. The final number will be reported later.
The event has five BBQ vendors, thus far.
Also in city business, Williams encouraged people to attend the St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival, March 18.
Williams said it was a “good time to eat, drink, and be merry.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.