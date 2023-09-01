Little by little, downtown Crystal River business owners and employees have started cleanup efforts. For some, the damage has been greater than it has for others.
At Legacy Taekwondo, the damage was severe.
“We lost our floor, the drywall and doors,” said Sean Willard, who is a master instructor at the martial arts facility. He was optimistic it wouldn’t be too long before Legacy Taekwondo re-opened. “A week, maybe two. It all depends on how quick we get materials.”
Across the street, Explorida Adventure Center is located on a part of the block that is elevated. Yet it too suffered flood damage. However, owner Kim Altman was ready. This wasn’t her first experience with a hurricane striking Crystal River – she had been here when Hermine had hit in 2016 – she instinctively knew there would be water inside.
“We had 18 inches.” Her husband and friend worked well into the night and then in the early morning using professional grade squeegees to push out the water.
She said she hoped they would be back in business by Sunday, but part of that would be dependent upon the city. The retail shop is not the main core of Explorida Adventure Center. “We promote eco-tours.” The business operates five boats from piers the city is in charge of operating.
On the opposite side of U.S. 19, James Hansen, Bill Bennett and Cody White were hard at work removing drywall and related materials inside All About Nails and Hair salon. The salon, which shares the building with a State Farm agency run by Linda Lane, and a retail store, Local Treasures, was a total disaster.
“It’s all got to go,” said Hansen, as he and the other two were removing drywall. After this would be done the next project would be removing the flooring.
Almost directly behind the building is the parking lot for BubbaQue’s, which didn’t suffer anything from Hurricane Idalia because it sits high above the ground.
“We were very blessed,” said Steve Ervin, who owns the restaurant. No loss of power, no food loss.’ He added that the highest the water rose was still 10 inches below the floor.
However, Oyster’s Restaurant, located at the junction where State Road 44 intersects with U.S. 19, wasn’t as fortunate, but owner William Bunch was taking the damage in good stride, making puns about the storm’s impact on his establishment.
As diners ate, repairs were being made to the floor.
“It’s a floating floor,” said Bunch. “It floats with the tide.”
However, there was additional damage, he said.
While most of his freezer and other refrigeration equipment never lost power, four refrigeration units went down.
Bunch estimated his loss at $500-$1,000.
“I’m just going to have to ‘eat’ that food.”
However, he wasn’t bemoaning his losses. “I’m glad to have a building to come to.”