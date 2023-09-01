230902-CC-downtown damage-destroyed docke

Among the damage Hurricane Idalia caused was the twisting and contorting of docks and piers, such as this one behind the Best Western hotel, from which Captain Mike’s Kayak Academy patrons launch.

Little by little, downtown Crystal River business owners and employees have started cleanup efforts. For some, the damage has been greater than it has for others.

At Legacy Taekwondo, the damage was severe.

ABOVE: Bob Hietala, the manager of the Best Western hotel on U.S. 19, said approximately 20 percent of the rooms were flooded. However, the rooms available were occupied by TV crews, utility workers and even Coast Guard personnel. RIGHT: Clothing from Captain Mike’s Kayak Academy operation were set outside to dry, along with other merchandise from the building in the background. Storm surge flooding rose as high as two feet at the structure.
The interior walls and floors at All About Nails and Hair salon will need to be totally gutted and replaced.
From left, Mike Handley and Ray Locklin inspect floor panels that will be replaced at Oyster’s Restaurant.
