Downing Street Big Band plays the classics from the '30s and '40s made famous from bands and singers such as Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and others.
Bob Alan, former TV weatherman for CNN and other stations in big market areas like New York, Atlanta, Denver, Cincinnati, Miami and Orlando, now volunteers his time promoting Downing Street Big Band and how the band can help local nonprofits.
Quite possibly one of the best-kept secrets in Citrus County, the Downing Street Big Band, 18 retired music teachers, band directors and retired military musicians, have been playing music from the Big Band era of the '30s and '40s since 2017.
And now they want to play to help local nonprofits raise more money to do more to help the community.
“We know nonprofits are struggling because the charitable giving pie is getting smaller and more organizations want a bigger piece of it,” said Bob Alan, who does the marketing and public relations for the band.
He also knows what it takes to make nonprofit organizations successful in their fundraising efforts.
As a former TV weatherman for CNN and other stations in big market areas like New York, Atlanta, Denver, Cincinnati, Miami and Orlando, throughout his career he “paralleled it with charity work,” as he explained it.
“People would invite me to speak at their charity events because there’s (an attraction) to people in the media, so I began working with nonprofits as emcee, event planning, fundraising, marketing … and it was very rewarding,” he said.
He has since retired from television and now lives in Citrus County, where he’s also married to Downing Street Big Band founder, Drema Leonard Alan.
Drema, the band’s lead featured vocalist, founded the band with her late husband, Tom Leonard, who died in October 2017 from ALS.
The band plays the classics made famous from bands and singers such as Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and others.
“We don’t let go of the past, because we found that there are many people who love to remember those good ol’ days, and our music provides just that,” Alan said. “It’s great to relive, with our audience, the people of Citrus County, who love our music, and love to dance while entertaining their personal memories.”
Alan said Downing Street Big Band has been a standard feature of the annual FFRA gala event and the Crystal River Rotary car show at Black Diamond Golf and Country Club in October, but they want to do more.
“We’re not here just for entertainment,” Alan said. “We want to help local nonprofits make money so they can better help the community.”
Alan has sent letters to about 40 nonprofit organizations introducing the band and explaining what he envisions, but he hasn’t had much of a response, he said.
“I’ve talked to a few and they seem to think I’m looking for a job, but that’s not it,” he said. “I want to use my (past volunteer) experience in event planning, fundraising and getting sponsorships, and volunteer to help them with fundraisers that can pull in a lot of money.
“Why have a car wash that raises a couple hundred dollars when you can have an event with talented musicians for a performance and a dance?”