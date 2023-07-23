Downing Street Big Band

Downing Street Big Band plays the classics from the '30s and '40s made famous from bands and singers such as Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and others.

Quite possibly one of the best-kept secrets in Citrus County, the Downing Street Big Band, 18 retired music teachers, band directors and retired military musicians, have been playing music from the Big Band era of the '30s and '40s since 2017.

And now they want to play to help local nonprofits raise more money to do more to help the community.

Bob Alan

Bob Alan, former TV weatherman for CNN and other stations in big market areas like New York, Atlanta, Denver, Cincinnati, Miami and Orlando, now volunteers his time promoting Downing Street Big Band and how the band can help local nonprofits.

