Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Sheriff Mike Prendergast recently promoted Detective Thomas Dowling, Major Crimes Officer in Charge, to the rank of Sergeant over CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit.
As Sergeant, Detective Dowling will take on increased responsibilities, including supervising personnel, guiding investigations, and playing a pivotal role in maintaining public safety within Citrus County.
“CCSO detectives are skilled and experienced investigators with in-depth training. I am proud to see Sergeant Dowling apply the skills he has obtained through years in the field to help lead our agency in protecting and serving all residents of Citrus County,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Dowling has consistently exceeded the expectations and requirements of each position he has held over the years, and I have no doubt he will continue to excel in his new role and inspire others to do the same.”
Dowling began his career with CCSO in 2010, assuming the role of Deputy Sheriff. In 2012, Detective Dowling embraced a crucial role within the CCSO’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, where he dedicated six years to honing his skills and enhancing his expertise. This intensive training laid the groundwork for his promotion in 2016 to the esteemed position of Field Training Officer.