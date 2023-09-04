dowling

 Photo by CCSO

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Sheriff Mike Prendergast recently promoted Detective Thomas Dowling, Major Crimes Officer in Charge, to the rank of Sergeant over CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit.

As Sergeant, Detective Dowling will take on increased responsibilities, including supervising personnel, guiding investigations, and playing a pivotal role in maintaining public safety within Citrus County.

