In 2019, a woman named Donna was a victim of domestic battery and sexual assault.
She came to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to meet with a detective and a victim’s advocate and then agreed to a physical exam from a forensic nurse.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 4:31 pm
As part of the investigation, Donna was asked to leave her clothing behind to be used as evidence.
But that meant Donna would have nothing to wear when she was released to go home.
“The victim advocate at the time realized she was about the same size as Donna, so while the rape exam was being performed, she went home to grab something out of her own closet to give to Donna,” said Sharon Washington, a current CCSO victim advocate.
Shortly after that happened, a woman from a local church group called the Sheriff’s Office saying that her group wanted to do something for the community and asked if there was a specific need.
The advocate assigned to Donna’s case told the woman that what they really needed was a supply of clothing, men’s and women’s, in different sizes.
“We expected some donated used clothing, but they started with yoga pants, T-shirts, sports bras, underwear and flip flops, all packaged individually by size,” Washington said.
In 2022, the CCSO Special Victims Unit handled 756 cases, with 201 of those involved the sexual abuse of children.
Each year, CCSO handles an estimated 120 sexual assault cases per detective.
Child victims are taken to Jessie’s Place, and adult victims go to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Lecanto for an interview and a physical exam, if they agree to it.
If they come wearing the clothing they had on during the assault, they are asked to leave them to be used as evidence.
Of the remaining 555 adult victims last year, not all left their clothing behind, but a significant number did.
Washington said they have several groups in the community that make Donna’s Closet packages, all marked and ready for a detective or advocate to grab out of the bin to give to a victim who needs clothes to wear home.
They keep an inventory of what they have, and periodically when one of the groups calls, they can tell them what they’re running short on.
Washington said currently the groups have kept Donna’s Closet well-stocked.
“Donna was made aware of what the group was doing and knows it was named for her,” Washington said. “She was very honored, and she even donated clothing for it.”
