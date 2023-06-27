Sharon Washington

Citrus County Sheriff's Office victim advocate Sharon Washington's job involves staying with a victim of abuse or sexual assault while they're being interviewed. The advocates at CCSO maintain "Donna's Closet," clothing to give to victims who are asked to leave their clothing behind to be used as evidence.

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

In 2019, a woman named Donna was a victim of domestic battery and sexual assault.

She came to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to meet with a detective and a victim’s advocate and then agreed to a physical exam from a forensic nurse.

