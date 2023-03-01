A Citrus County man faces felony domestic battery charges after an argument turned violent.
According to the arrest report of Marlon Marmol, 48, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the home of the victim, who was waiting outside for the deputy.
According to records, on Feb. 21, at about 10 p.m., the deputy reported that when he arrived the victim was “very shaken up and crying.”
The deputy said that the victim told him that the two had been arguing earlier and when she was using the bathroom in the home when Marmol came in and hit her in the face with an open palm, according to records.
“She stated he hit her so hard that it shocked her and she did not know what was happening,” according to records.
The victim said that she went to her bedroom and Marmol followed her and began “mooshing” her face and choking her, according to records. The victim said she could not breath and that she thought she would die.
The victim also told the deputy that Marmol said “I’m gonna snap your neck” and at one point had his hand in her mouth and that it felt like he was trying to pull her teeth out, according to records.
The victim told the deputy Marmol again began hitting her before she ran to the door. The victim said that she got her cell phone and each time she tried to call 911 Marmol grabbed the phone and threw it to the ground, according to records.
The victim said that Marmol again started hitting her for trying to call 911.
The deputy reported seeing red marks on either side of the victim’s face and a swollen lip with small cuts.
The deputy reported talking with Marmol, who said that he was trying to leave the house, but the victim was blocking him from leaving, and he pushed her out of the way, according to records. The deputy reported that Marmol said he might have hit her in the mouth while pushing her so he could leave.
In addition to domestic felony battery, the deputy also charged Marmol with hindering a witness from contacting law enforcement.
There was no bail set because the charges was domestic in nature.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.