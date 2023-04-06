An argument over household possessions during a breakup led to domestic violence and a gunshot, leaving one man arrested.
On March 25, the arresting deputy was called to a Homosassa home regarding a domestic battery complaint and on the way there met with the victim.
According to the redacted arrest record for Nathaniel Eston Thomas, 21, the female victim told the Citrus County deputy she was trying to move her possessions out of the home when Thomas grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out of the bedroom and house.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to records, the victim told the deputy Thomas also pointed a handgun at her and said he would shoot her and anyone else that came onto his property.
The victim told the deputy she went back into the home and was trying to carry box spring mattresses to her truck when Thomas came out and yelled at her again, according to records. She said that she got into the truck and saw Thomas again point a black handgun at her.
She said she sped away and heard Thomas fire his pistol, according to records.
The deputy reported he examined her truck and there were no bullet holes.
The deputy spoke with a witness who lived next door and said she heard the screaming and gunshot.
The deputy reported meeting with Thomas as he was standing outside his back door and saw a bulge on Thomas’ right hip, which the deputy said was made by a pistol, according to records.
The deputy told Thomas to place his hands on his head and Thomas replied, “Why?”
According to records, the deputy asked, “Do I need to point a gun at you or are you going to comply.”
Thomas complied and the deputy removed the 9 mm pistol from Thomas’ waistband, according to records. The deputy reported there was no bullet in the chamber, but there were rounds in the magazine.
According to records, Thomas said he did try to stop the victim because some of the belongings she was taking from the home also belonged to him. He said he never pointed his gun at the victim, nor did he fire off any rounds.
According to records, the deputy reported seeing spent bullet casings by the box spring mattresses left behind.
The deputy arrested Thomas and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery. There was no bond.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.