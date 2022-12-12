A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side.
The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5 following a complaint of a stabbing, according to Munger’s arrest report.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The deputy reported meeting with the victim who told the deputy that he and Munger were arguing and that the two started fighting, according to records.
The victim said that during the fight Munger grabbed a kitchen knife and lunged forward trying to stab him. According to the report, the victim said the knife made it through his shirt, but only managed a minor cut on the left side of his rib cage area.
The deputy reported that while talking with the victim, another person at the home told the deputy that Munger was leaving the residence through the backyard, according to records.
The deputy reporting going to the back of the home and seeing Munger leave the trailer. The deputy told Munger to put his hands in the air and walk toward the deputy, according to records. Munger complied and the deputy put him in handcuffs and arrested Munger.
According to records, while a second deputy was leading Munger to the arresting deputy’s cruiser, Munger reached for the second deputy’s pistol and also pulled away from the deputy. The second deputy took Munger to the ground, according to records.
The second deputy then got Munger back up and took him to the cruiser and secured him into the backseat.
The arresting deputy met with a witness to the stabbing and she told the deputy she saw Munger and the victim fighting and Munger stab the victim, according to records.
The arresting deputy reported that Munger did not want to speak with law enforcement.
The arresting deputy also charged Munger with resisting arrest without violence, which had a $500 bond. There was no bond for the aggravated battery charge because it was domestic in nature.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.