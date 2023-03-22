Dolores Lenkowski at 100 years old

Dolores Lenkowski.

 Special to the Chronicle

On Friday, March 17, the folks at the Central Citrus Community Center in Lecanto celebrated Dolores Lenkowski’s 100th birthday.

She was born and raised in Chicago, moved to Florida and bought a house in Beverly Hills in 2014. She attends Central Citrus Community Center three days and week and takes the Citrus County Transit.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle