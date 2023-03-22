On Friday, March 17, the folks at the Central Citrus Community Center in Lecanto celebrated Dolores Lenkowski’s 100th birthday.
She was born and raised in Chicago, moved to Florida and bought a house in Beverly Hills in 2014. She attends Central Citrus Community Center three days and week and takes the Citrus County Transit.
She has a son living in Dunnellon and a daughter in Wyoming.
She loves to play Mexican Train Dominoes and Rummikub and plays them here at the center with her friends. She is a very good player despite her vision being limited and very hard of hearing.
Dolores loves Country and Gospel music and attends a country music jam every Tuesday; her friends take her there.
She loves to do crafts at the craft class on Mondays.
She loves to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day even though she is not Irish. So the theme for her 100th birthday was also for St. Patrick’s Day and she of course wore green.
She is a delightful lady and has made many friends at the center. She has been coming to the center since November of 2014.