Lake Henderson

Lake Henderson in Inverness is known for many things, including good fishing. These anglers make casts from Wallace Brooks Park.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Keep an eye out for blue-green algae blooms in Lake Tsala Apopka as the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County is cautioning the public about swimming in the waters currently.

Blooms have the potential to produce toxins, and what triggers them to do so remains poorly understood. Since bloom conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic, even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.

