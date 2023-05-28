CC Patroling for boat safety

Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 crewmembers prepare USCG Auxiliary Patrol Vessel 4010 for the day’s safety patrol on the Homosassa River and Gulf of Mexico.

 Photo courtesy of Wilbur B. Scott

It has been said that the first rule of boating is, “Approach the dock at the speed at which you are prepared to hit it.”

Great rule! But, before hitting the dock, here are some tips that will make docking, if not a thing of beauty, at least not a memorable event.

