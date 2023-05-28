It has been said that the first rule of boating is, “Approach the dock at the speed at which you are prepared to hit it.”
Great rule! But, before hitting the dock, here are some tips that will make docking, if not a thing of beauty, at least not a memorable event.
First, put together a plan by looking at the environment. Check the following items:
What’s the condition of the dock?
Are there any nails or other obstacles that could cause damage?
Are there fenders on the dock? (They are air filled rubber bags that keep the boat from contacting the dock.) If not, lower one’s own fenders.
What kind of devices are present to tie off the boat (cleats or wooden pilings)?
Is there anyone on the dock to assist with docking?
Which way is the wind blowing and the current flowing?
Are there other boats on the dock around which we must maneuver?
Are the docking lines ready to be attached to the boat on the docking side?
First, approach the dock with the lowest speed relative to the dock. Normally, this means walking toward the dock into the wind or current.
For example, if the dock is running north and south and the wind or current is from the north, then approach the dock from the south going north. While wind and currents affect boats differently, unless something extraordinary is present, always dock into the wind or current.
Next, proceed toward the dock at the slowest speed manageable. Do not go in fast and expect to use reverse to stop. It is not worth the potential consequences.
Get a line, or rope aboard a boat, attached to the dock. Usually someone on the boat throws a line to someone on the dock. Throw the loop end of the line to the helper and tell them to put it around a cleat or piling.
Once the line is tied to the boat’s bow (front) and the dock, bring the stern (back) into the dock. If the dock is on the right side, put the boat in reverse and slowly back the boat turning the wheel toward the dock.
This turns the stern of the boat toward the dock, making it easy to attach a second line to the dock at the stern. In the meantime, the bow line keeps the bow from pulling away.
If the wind can push someone off the dock, it is best to approach the dock at an angle.
In situations where the wind is blowing hard, cautiously and very slowly approach the dock head-on. Once that is done, follow the same steps to bring the stern into the dock. Getting a bow line attached to the dock is the key.
Often boaters may have no help on the dock. If that’s the case, approach the dock close enough for a crew member, or oneself if alone, to attach a line to a cleat or piling.
Here are a few more tips:
Practice docking when there are not a lot of people and boats around and when the winds are calm.
Always wear a life jacket and make sure the safety lanyard is attached to the vessel’s electronic cut-off switch or “kill switch.”
Before leaving home, watch some videos about docking a boat: https://youtu.be/ZbzE-257UKM.
