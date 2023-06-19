It’s not every day a city turns 100, and a once-in-a-lifetime event deserves a celebration.
In an effort to shed light on their hometown, the Pilots Club of Crystal River is sponsoring a lamp post decorating contest.
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 5:00 pm
There are approximately 55 lamp posts in the downtown Crystal River area, and club members are inviting local businesses, organizations, families or individuals to decorate a lamp post.
Awards will be presented at the July 3 Centennial Celebration.
Suggested themes include: Patriotic, 100th Anniversary Celebration, a decade between 1920-2023, Crystal River history or whatever you decide.
No political messages, no violence, no obscenities or anything that could be deemed offensive by the public.
“Some of our members walked up and down Citrus Avenue, visiting the local businesses and talking to the owners … and most everyone was very positive,” said Stephanie Price, Pilots Club of Crystal River president. “But there are still lamp posts available. So, we want to get the word out.”
The deadline to complete an application and submit a payment of $100 is Friday, June 23.
As Price explained, this is a fundraiser for the Pilots Club to benefit the local community through scholarships and the club’s charitable causes.
“One of the things we’re doing with the city, when they redo the Creative Playground we as a club want to make sure it has ADA (compliant) playground equipment, so our funds will go toward that,” she said.
Decorating the lamp posts will be from dawn to dusk, Saturday, June 24 to Friday, June 30.
Judging, done by prominent community leaders, will be on the morning of July 1 and winners will be announced at the Centennial opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m., July 3 at the Kings Bay Park bandshell.
Decorations need to be removed by 6 p.m. July 7.
For more information about the contest or obtaining an application, contact Stephanie Price at 352-634-4641.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
