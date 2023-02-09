Most of the meat we eat daily comes from domesticated animals such as cows, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens. Based on USDA Economic Research Service, we consumed, on average, close to 60 pounds of beef per person in the U.S. in 2022.

But what does our food eat? A cow's diet is primarily based on forages such as grasses that can be dried into hay and legumes that can be planted together with grasses. Cattle can also consume grain products and by-products such as corn, barley, dried citrus or beet pulp.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle