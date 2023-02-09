Most of the meat we eat daily comes from domesticated animals such as cows, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens. Based on USDA Economic Research Service, we consumed, on average, close to 60 pounds of beef per person in the U.S. in 2022.
But what does our food eat? A cow's diet is primarily based on forages such as grasses that can be dried into hay and legumes that can be planted together with grasses. Cattle can also consume grain products and by-products such as corn, barley, dried citrus or beet pulp.
Florida's warm, humid environment and plentiful rainfall make it an ideal place to produce forages, specifically warm-season forages. In Citrus County, 46% of our farmland is used for producing grasses for grazing or hay, based on the last USDA Census of Agriculture.
Warm season forages, as the name suggests, thrive in the year's warm months. What makes these forages so crucial for livestock producers are their high yield, rapid development and high production, providing a significant volume of feed in a short period. They have high nutritional value; these forages are nutrient-dense and usually are easily digested by animals, enhancing their performance and health.
Warm-season forages can be used in many places because of their adaptability to various soil types and climatic conditions. And most importantly, they are cost-effective for livestock producers since they are normally less expensive to produce than other types of feed. Overall warm-season forages are a crucial part of most cattle diets.
The University of Florida has studied and developed many of the forages we currently use in the state. Dr. Joao Vendramini, forage specialist and professor at the UF/IFAS Range Cattle Research and Education Center, has dedicated his academic work to studying warm-season forages, their best management practices, and testing new forages. He will be presenting at the next Agriculture Alliance of Citrus County meeting on warm-season forages.
The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the UF/IFAS Extension, Citrus County Office. Come learn more about warm-season forages and discuss Citrus County's related agriculture topics.
Caetano (Ky) R. Sales is UF/IFAS Extension, Citrus County Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent I, 3650 W. Sovereign Path No. 1, Lecanto, FL 34461; email c.rossisales@ufl.edu or call 352-27-5721