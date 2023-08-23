County commissioners Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve revised language in a contract between Citrus County and LifeStream Behavioral Center for a new Baker Act facility in Lecanto.
Commissioner Diana Finegan made the motion for approval but it proved to be divisive with two board members.
Commissioners in June approved giving $2 million to LifeStream and directed the county attorney to draft a contract with a timeline.
They voted 5-0 to direct staff to draft an agreement with LifeStream, its mental health care provider, to transfer $2 million to the company for use in building a long-discussed facility.
In doing so, the county revisited its original plan for the proposed $12 million facility: Citrus and Hernando counties will chip in $2 million each. The state contributes another $2 million.
LifeStream Behavioral Center will have to come up with the remaining $6 million to build the 40-bed facility on its own 10-acre property near the College of Central Florida off County Road 491.
The county sent LifeStream its contract language, but the company sent it back with additions and strike-throughs. One of those LifeStream edits set off a lively discussion.
The county had asked in the contract that LifeStream “provide a minimum of three appropriate medical staffing, at least one of which will be a psychiatrist onsite at the facility.”
LifeStream edited that to say it would “provide appropriate medical staffing onsite.” The revised language doesn’t specify how many medical staff will be onsite and there is no mention of a psychiatrist.
Commissioners Ruthie Schlabach and Rebecca Bays wanted to keep the original wording and not approve LifeStream’s edits.
But commissioners Holly Davis, Jeff Kinnard and Finegan said they saw no problems with the new wording, especially since LifeStream will still have to abide by strict state licensing requirements on staffing.
Kinnard said the board was getting “too deep into the weeds” and involved in staffing conditions that are not in their purview. “The state," he said, “is going to hold their feet to the fire on whether or not they are properly staffed.
“It is time to put this to bed and let LifeStream move forward.”
“We’re either going to participate in funding a facility or we're not,” Kinnard said. “And if we decide to fund the facility, which I believe that we have, we need to fund the brick-and-mortar part of the facility and then get out of the way.
“There are experts out in our community,” Kinnard added. “LifeStream is certainly the leader in those experts but there are many other groups involved as well that have far superior knowledge in the operations of these things and treating these things than elected officials”
But, Schlabach said, it’s the board’s job to make sure the facility is properly staffed with professionals. She said the board stressed when they approved the original wording that the presence of a psychiatrist on-site “was the one thing we said we wanted.”
Schlabach said she is “tired of being on the wrong end of contracts.”
“You can say the state regulates it but we’re responsible for what happens in our county and what happens to our citizens," she said.
Bays said that without appropriate staff, “what good is the building?”
“There is no accountability in this,” she added.
Davis said she had concerns about the language but approved the contract with the revised language.