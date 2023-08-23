Rebecca Bays 2023
Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

County commissioners Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve revised language in a contract between Citrus County and LifeStream Behavioral Center for a new Baker Act facility in Lecanto.

Diana Finegan 2023

Finegan

Commissioner Diana Finegan made the motion for approval but it proved to be divisive with two board members.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ruthie Schlabach 2023

Schlabach
Jeff Kinnard 2023
Holly Davis 2023

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags