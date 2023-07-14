According to Jason Wetmore’s girlfriend, Nicole Burko, doctors believe the surgeries performed on him are thus far successful, but are keeping him at the hospital for the next day or two.

“I think they’re going to want some things, to check his mobility,” she said. Burko was in the process of getting their home ready for his return, which she said might be as early as Friday evening, or possibly Saturday. It might not be either, she added.

