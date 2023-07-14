According to Jason Wetmore’s girlfriend, Nicole Burko, doctors believe the surgeries performed on him are thus far successful, but are keeping him at the hospital for the next day or two.
“I think they’re going to want some things, to check his mobility,” she said. Burko was in the process of getting their home ready for his return, which she said might be as early as Friday evening, or possibly Saturday. It might not be either, she added.
Meantime, she was busy doing as much as possible for when Wetmore is back at their home in Cocoa Beach. Among the things she was doing was assembling his wardrobe, selecting clothing he will be able to wear as he recuperates. Another aspect was rearranging furniture, to accommodate his maneuvering in the wheelchair he will be using while on the mend and in going through physical therapy.
She did mention that doctors have had him do some exercises on the leg that had blunt force trauma, having him wiggle his toes and perform several other tests, such as stretching. The results were positive.
“It’s baby steps,” Burko said. But these do provide hope.
Wetmore was struck while scalloping on July 6 by a propeller on a boat, which fled the scene.
Ashley Williams, a public information officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, could not be reached for comment.