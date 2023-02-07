See Dave jump.
Jump, Dave, jump!
On Sunday, Feb. 26, Dave Bosanko’s 31st birthday, the birthday boy will be attempting to beat the state of Florida’s record for the most skydiving jumps in a 24-hour period, which is 72.
His goal: 77 jumps in 12 hours.
And he’s inviting everyone and anyone to come to Central Florida Skydiving of Dunnellon to watch him do it.
Central Florida Skydiving is located at the Dunnellon-Marion County Airport, 15094 SW 111th St, Dunnellon, FL 34432-4732.
Bosanko will begin his jumps at sunrise, hopes to finish by sunset, but will dive at night if necessary to reach his goal.
“Back when I hit 500 jumps — I’m at 563 right now — that was a big milestone,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “Plus, I’m an instructor now, so I thought for my birthday why not try to beat the state record? So, I coordinated with the local drop zone in Dunnellon to rent out the whole facility for the day. That’s two planes and two pilots.”
His plan is to go up in one plane, jump, then when he hits the ground he’ll hand over his parachute to someone on his packing team, grab another parachute, get into the second plane, jump, etc. and repeat until he reaches 77 jumps.
The most jumps he’s ever done in one day is 12.
During a trial run, he estimated it takes about 10 minutes for one complete “hop and pop” — hop out of the plane from an altitude of about 3,000 feet and pop open the chute.
Falling: not as easy as it sounds
Bosanko did his first jump in 2010, as soon as he turned 18.
“It was something I’d always wanted to do,” he said. “I was never good at traditional sports, so I thought, ‘Hmm, falling sounds pretty easy,’ but once I did it I realized it’s a lot tougher than some traditional sports are because it’s all precise body movements. A hand rotated a different way can spin you.
“But I also discovered I was pretty good at it.”
In 2010 he did four jumps, then stopped for a few years because of school and work, then returned to it in 2012 to get his skydiving license — he needed 25 jumps.
“I did about 165 jumps up until 2015 and then stopped because of my job; I was doing underwater construction and traveling around the Midwest,” he said. “The weather wasn’t that great for diving because of high winds and the cold.”
He returned to Florida, and in 2021, when Central Florida Skydiving of Dunnellon first opened, which is close to where he lives, he got back into it.
“It’s not just falling,” he said of the experience of skydiving. “You’re actively trying to fly your body and move around the sky and perform tasks and goals, so every jump is challenging and fun and rewarding.
“Underneath the canopy you get to fly around with no engine, so it’s nice and quiet and peaceful, and you get to see the earth from a different view.”
Bosanko said he thinks this will be his best birthday ever (so far).
Through his “Help Dave set a state skydiving record” GoFundMe page and other donations, Bosanko has raised enough money to fund his birthday adventure, including $100 from his mom, who wasn’t fully on board with the idea at first, Bosanko said.
In case of weather that’s not safe for skydiving, cloudy and/or winds over 20 mph, Bosanko said he will reschedule, but not give up.
As for his 32nd birthday next year?
“I’ve been researching nearby state records, and Alabama doesn’t have one, and Georgia’s is only 42 jumps, so maybe I can break another state’s record,” he said. “Who knows? Maybe one day the world record: 640 in 24 hours.”