Citrus Countians already know the treasures they have in their own backyard: manatee-watching, scalloping, abundant nature trails, pristine waterways and historic sites.
The rest of the world is about to find out, too.
The Discovery Channel last year debuted a highly rated show called “RV There Yet?” which features enthusiasts who travel the country in their recreational vehicles in search of new sights.
The TV and film crew visited Citrus County in February to explore Crystal River, Homosassa and Inverness. They drove their Winnebago here and spent five days camping, riding on airboats, cycling, horseback riding, getting up-close with manatees, kayaking and dining.
To say that hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe were blown away is an understatement.
“Our trip to Crystal River and exploring the Nature Coast of Florida was better than we ever imagined,” Patrice McCabe said. “We live in Lutz, so the hour-long RV drive was easy, but it felt like we drove right into old Florida.”
The half-hour episode featuring Crystal River and Inverness premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on Discovery Channel. It also airs Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 a.m. on MotorTrend.
“Our first venture out was to Wild Bill’s Airboat Tours where we met Steve and Dave, our pilots for the day,” Patricia McCabe said
Later in their trip, the McCabes took a manatee tour and found out why tourists worldwide come to Crystal River to get up close and personal with these gentle giants.
“They’re swimming right up to both of us — they're checking us out,” she said. “I froze. I even forgot to breathe at one point. They are enormous, gentle giants and fascinating creatures. We had mamas with their pups all around us, just floating, sinking to the bottom, coming up for air and to check us out. It was an absolutely amazing and exhilarating experience.”
The sponsorship was made in partnership with the Citrus County Tourism Development Council. While the film crew was in town, the team at Discover Crystal River Florida accompanied them through Citrus County, pointing out bucket-list locations.
Some local businesses will be showcased in the program.
“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to promote Citrus County to Discovery Channel’s national audience, especially the growing and enthusiastic RV crowd,” said John Pricher, director of Discover Crystal River Florida.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
