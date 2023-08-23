Discovery Center

The Discovery Center is located between East Silver Springs Boulevard and U.S. 27 in Ocala.

The Discovery Center in Ocala is excited to announce a new partnership with Museums for All. Museums for All is a program that allows those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to gain free or reduced admission to more than 1,000 museums throughout the U.S.

The Discovery Center is providing free admission to the exhibits; however, it will not include add-on programming such as Star Lab. Valid cardholders may bring three additional guests for free per visit.

