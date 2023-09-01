The cleanup continued Friday, two days after Hurricane Idalia roared through the Gulf of Mexico, bringing catastrophically high surge to the county’s coast and flooding hundreds of homes.
County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan said there are still some roadways with water on them. Power has been restored to almost everyone, he said.
Fort Island Gulf Beach, boat launch, boardwalk, fishing pier and restrooms all sustained damage during Hurricane Idalia and the facilities will be closed until repairs are completed, according to the county.
Citrus County Parks and Recreation advises people not to attempt to enter the area.
Fort Island Trail Park is open. Boat launch fees have been reinstated as of Friday.
There was, though, a sense of normalcy returning, as evidenced by schools reopening, previously closed roads now passable and businesses along the coast again welcoming customers.
But for the victims of the storm, life is still far from normal and won’t be for weeks and months.
Disaster assistance
Citrus County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday deployed Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams into areas impacted by the storm surge.
Evan said residents need to beware of scammers who prey on victims during times like these. Many pretend to be from FEMA or other government agencies.
The DSA members will carry an official FEMA ID card and wear blue safety vests or a polo shirt with the FEMA logo or initials. Be sure to verify their FEMA badge.
If you register with them in the field, they will be using a FEMA device to collect information such as your name, date of birth, Social Security number and more. They will not ask for your identification during the process.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office reminds people there are several ways to apply for disaster assistance:
• Use the FEMA mobile app.
• Call FEMA at (800) 621-3362, 24 hours a day
Debris pickups to begin
Citrus County's Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced that debris pickup will begin first thing on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Residents are asked to stage all debris in the right of way.
For more information, call DPW at (352) 527-5477.
Also, the county’s solid waste department will extend their opening hours on Saturday. Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 9 to allow commercial haulers to get caught up after Idalia and the Labor Day weekend.
Free Wi-Fi access is available for coastal residents who lost availability during the storm. That service is available at the Coastal Region Library at 8619 W. Crystal St. in Crystal River and at the Homosassa Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., off W Grover Cleveland Blvd.
Job assistance
For those out of work due to Hurricane Idalia, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion’s mobile career center will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, 915 U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
CareerSource will provide help searching for jobs as well as filing for unemployment compensation.
Mobile services will also be available at the chamber from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the following week – from Labor Day, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 8.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.