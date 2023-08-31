The federal government Thursday morning declared Citrus County a disaster area, which speeds up the process to get storm-affected residents back on their feet.

President Joe Biden approved the declaration to help state and local recovery efforts after the Category 3 Hurricane Idalia slammed into North Florida’s Big Bend region and caused widespread damage.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

