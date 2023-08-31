The federal government Thursday morning declared Citrus County a disaster area, which speeds up the process to get storm-affected residents back on their feet.
President Joe Biden approved the declaration to help state and local recovery efforts after the Category 3 Hurricane Idalia slammed into North Florida’s Big Bend region and caused widespread damage.
The disaster declaration will make federal money available for people affected by the storm in Citrus and six other counties.
“That’s great news,” said Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek, who attended a Thursday morning press conference at the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “Crystal River is hurting right now.”
As of Thursday, “we’re starting day one of the cleanup,” he said.
The city has already contracted with a disaster management firm to scour the area and pick up debris from residents’ and businesses’ properties.
“We know what we need to do,” he said. “We’ve been here before.”
Other news:
• Superintendent Sam Himmel announced that schools will reopen Friday, Sept. 1.
• The last remaining shelters were closed Thursday.
• Power outages as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday: Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC): 100; Duke Energy: 237; SECO: 1
• No injuries or deaths from the storm have been reported
• A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is in effect for Evacuation Zone A until further notice.
View from the air
Sheriff Mike Prendergast and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott also attended the press conference. Beforehand, both went up in a sheriff’s helicopter and spent about 30 minutes flying over Crystal River and other areas that experienced severe flooding and displacing residents.
“My heart goes out to the people who have been impacted,” Scott said after the flyover.
He was impressed by the efforts of law enforcement, rescue workers, city officials and all who worked diligently to restore order.
“This is a great county,” Scott said. “People work together here.”
Prendergast said he doubled law enforcement patrols along the affected areas off U.S. 19 to protect residents' homes and businesses.
There are 18,000 residents in Evacuation Zone A who live in low-lying areas west of U.S. 19. Many did not heed the 48-hour evacuation notices given and were trapped by floodwaters. The Sheriff’s Office rescued 73 people Wednesday.
“This is a hard lesson to learn,” Prendergast said.
Surge could have been worse
Emergency Management Director Chris Evan on Thursday briefed several county building department employees who went out in the morning to conduct a rapid damage assessment of the hardest-hit spots. That report should be completed in a couple days.
Evan stressed caution as they went through flooded properties - which number in the hundreds - and could be harboring displaced critters. There was a report of a water moccasin in somebody’s garage, he told them.
Evan said Hurricane Idalia was a storm surge event and winds were not a factor. Fortunately, the surge did not come in fast along the Citrus coast, which would have devastated homes and properties even more.
“I think that in itself saved lives,” Evan said.
The surge reached 7 feet at its peak. The projected 11 feet didn’t happen.
Evan called the federal disaster declaration “a blessing” for Citrus County because it will speed up the recovery process.
Financial assistance
The federal declaration opens the door to such assistance as grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, the White House news release said.
Also, money will be available to help with debris removal and emergency-protective measures in the designated counties. The federal government will pick up 100 percent of such costs for a 30-day period "of the state's choosing," the White House said.
Businesses and residents in affected areas are authorized to make necessary repairs to protect their structures within the next 72 hours, beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, with no initial city or county permits issued, according to the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber said small-businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters in declared disaster areas can apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration (SBA) to help recover and rebuild.
To apply for SBA assistance, visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.