Librarian Training

A state Department of Education workgroup, which includes parents and school media specialists, was formed to carry out part of a new law (HB 1467) passed during the 2022 legislative session. The measure, which sparked heated partisan debates, was designed to intensify scrutiny of school library books and instructional materials. It required school boards to adopt procedures that, in part, provide for the “regular removal or discontinuance” of books from media centers based on factors such as alignment with state academic standards.

 Metro Graphics

TALLAHASSEE — With a Jan. 1 deadline looming, a state Department of Education workgroup is crafting a training that all school-library workers must use in selecting books and other materials.

But tension has simmered because some members of the panel don’t believe its recommendations go far enough.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle