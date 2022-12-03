Dinky Dough Disposal

Citrus and Levy residents switched to Dinky Dough after the Homosassa company last year circulated a mailer promising cheap rates for residential trash removal and yard waste as low as $25 a month.

Dinky Dough Disposal has gone out of business, leaving customers scrambling to find another trash provider.

In some cases, they are awaiting refunds.

