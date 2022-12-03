Dinky Dough Disposal has gone out of business, leaving customers scrambling to find another trash provider.
In some cases, they are awaiting refunds.
The Chronicle was unable to reach owners Pamela and John Melott. The company’s website and Facebook account is shut down and voicemail is full and not taking messages. Another number was disconnected. The company last month emailed the following to customers:
“I am sorry to let you know that the business must close its doors. I have had so many customers that have not paid their invoices for trash removal that I am over $20,000 in the hole. I have exhausted all options for staying open and continuing.”
The email said the company “is working on your accounts to send your money back for services not rendered as soon as I can.”
Blake, who chose not to reveal his last name, is still waiting.
He was a Dinky Dough customer in Levy County. He heard about the affordable rates and signed up about three weeks ago, giving $60 for three-months collection.
“It seemed too good to be true,” he said.
Blake said he never once had his garbage collected.
“Why did she take money if she knew she was going out of business?” Blake asked.
Citrus and Levy residents switched to Dinky Dough after the Homosassa company last year circulated a social media ad promising cheap rates for residential trash removal and yard waste as low as $25 a month.
Many locked in rates by the quarter or via a two-year contract.
Other Dinky Cough customers took to Facebook to air their concerns. Some didn’t even know the company closed. Here’s a sampling:
• “We paid our bill on time. I only wish others would have tried to pay as well. I'm now looking for another trash pick-up service.”
• “I never got an email or anything. Wondered why my trash is still sitting here.”
• “It would have been nice …to inform people that this was (going to) happen soon instead of waiting until we had trash out by the road with no way to haul it right before a holiday.”
• “I just paid 3 months in advance. Where is my refund? Why did you accept knowing that you were closing?”
• “Oh no. Again I have to haul garbage to the dump. So goes life.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
