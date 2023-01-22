Often the best education comes from the combination of classroom learning and hands-on, real-life experience.

Recently, digital design students from Lecanto High School were invited to spend a morning at Citrus Sports and Apparel in Crystal River with owner Will Wilson.

LHS digital design class

Kasandra Ross, 17, a Lecanto High School senior, is assisted by Will Wilson on Thursday morning, Jan. 18, at his Citrus Sports & Apparel business in Crystal River. Students from the school's digital design class were given a tour of Wilson's business and had an opportunity to print their own T-shirt. Above, the two print a shirt on Wilson's manual silk-screen press.
LHS digital design class

Lecanto High School Digital Design instructor Maryjean Reindi Krizanac looks over the design her students will print on a T-shirt Thursday, Jan. 18, at Citrus Sports & Apparel in Crystal River.
LHS digital design class

Lecanto High School Digital Design students listen to Citrus Sports & Apparel owner Will Wilson on Thursday, Jan. 18, as he offers instruction on how a manual silk-screen press operates.
LHS digital design class

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.