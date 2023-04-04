The developer of a controversial RV-campground in Ozello has toned down the intensity of the project and forced a delay in bringing the issue before Citrus County commissioners.
Attorney Clark Stillwell, representing the applicant, laid out changes in the master site plan as requested previously by the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC).
As a result, the application for the Fishcreek Glampground has been pulled from the April 25 County Commission meeting to allow the developer to address those modifications.
It also means the issue returns to the PDC board, which will rehear the case at its May 18 meeting.
This development caused an uproar with residents who live near the proposed 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point. Many showed up in force when the PDC in February voted 5-2 to recommend denial of Sunshine RV Campground LLC’s request to alter the zoning and land use classification.
The original application called for up to 37 RV sites, 23 glamping (luxury camping) areas and five traditional camping sites. Amenities included a store, a tiki hut, a kayak launch, garden boat trailer parking, and a pool and pool house.
In the modified application outlined in Stillwell’s letter to county land development division director Joanna Coutu, there are now total 32 RV sites, 16 glampsites and 20 primitive (traditional) campsites (an increase of 15).
• There will be an added access driveway to the campground.
• The sites bordering the northern wetlands on the property will all be primitive camping.
• The RV site along the canal and wetlands will meet the county setback of 35 feet.
But will these changes pass muster with residents who fear the campground would change the character of their pristine fishing community, destroy wetlands, and lead to more RV traffic on narrow roads?
Ozello resident Robert Evans doesn’t think so.
“(It) would still be an RV park, primarily, with many of the same associated facilities as the original application had,” Evans said.
If anything, he said, opposition numbers have grown and the Sierra Club, Audubon Society and several angler groups and others are also opposing the project.
“With the developers now becoming aware of this amount of opposition, we expected that they would revise their proposal, in an attempt to demonstrate that they were making significant concessions to us, and to the county, to gain our support,” Evans said. “This is really the only reasonable (option) they have at this point.”
A handful of folks spoke at the February PDC meeting and supported the glampground, saying it would boost the economy, create jobs and be a positive improvement to the property.
Citrus County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Josh Wooten told the board this is exactly the kind of eco-development needed here and would provide much-needed amenities for tourists.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.