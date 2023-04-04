Planning Commission

Susie Broadwell, who lives on South Fishcreek Point in Ozello, looks closely at a monitor during a Citrus County Planning and Development Commission meeting in February. The proposed Fishcreek Glampground, a high-end “glamping” and RV park, has been met with consternation from many Ozello residents who are concerned how a resort will impact the small community.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The developer of a controversial RV-campground in Ozello has toned down the intensity of the project and forced a delay in bringing the issue before Citrus County commissioners.

Attorney Clark Stillwell, representing the applicant, laid out changes in the master site plan as requested previously by the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC).

Fishcreek Glampground locator map

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.