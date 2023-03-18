Steve Ponticos has lived in Sugarmill Woods for 47 years. His daughter was the first baby born there in 1977.
He has deep ties to the community and said he would not do anything to destroy the peaceful environs of this long-established neighborhood.
And that’s why it bothers Ponticos — who is CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus — to hear many of his neighbors blasting him for his plans to build up to 250 multi-family homes on 49 acres in Sugarmill’s Oak Village community.
“Why would I do anything to hurt our neighbors?” he asked
Ponticos said there are too many misleading comments circulating and he wants to set the record straight. He will get a chance when county commissioners review the zoning case at their May 11 meeting.
The development will be rental-only, which was high on the list of residents’ concerns.
“This will 100% not be low-income housing, or government-subsidized housing or Section 8 housing,” he stressed.
Ponticos shared with the Chronicle some particulars of the project, which he hopes will allay other fears:
• The new development will be a mix of single-family villas, duplexes and townhomes.
• It will be gated with a greenbelt surrounding the entire area to protect the environment. The size of the two-story townhomes will not be visible from Cypress Circle.
• The homes will be geared to seniors looking to downsize. The townhomes should attract young professionals, teachers, medical workers and folks who want a second home.
• The homes and landscaping will be fully maintained
Ponticos said this will fill the need for rental property in Citrus County. The villas and townhomes will range from 1,200 to 1,300 square feet.
The roads throughout that area have been designed to handle the excess traffic, he said. The original use of the property was zoned commercial so this is a less-intensive use, he said.
Sweetwater Homes seeks to redesignate about 49 acres from single-family residential to multi-family residential for up to 250 units.
The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) earlier this month recommended approval with conditions. County staff found the request consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Ponticos is sure that once he explains the project in detail at the County Commission, it will put people’s minds at ease.
“This will be a good quality, leased product in a gated community,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
