A countywide burn ban issued by county commissioners April 11 remains in effect despite recent rain.
Citrus County is averaging over 600 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), a continuous reference scale used by the Florida Forest Service to assess the likelihood and severity of brush fires.
The scale begins at zero, which reflects no danger, and rises to 800, which reflects extreme danger. The current risk of brush fires and uncontrolled fires are a threat to life and property in Citrus County.
The burn ban includes campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, burning of yard and household trash, burning of construction debris, burning of organic debris, and igniting of fireworks.
Residential outdoor cooking is allowable, provided it is done on a suitable piece of equipment (such as a grill) designed to contain the fire, flame and heat. Outdoor cooking may be done in any public or private place where there are facilities designed for it.
Burn ban violations are misdemeanors, punishable by a fine up to $500, a jail term not exceeding 60 days or both.
For more information, contact Citrus County Fire Rescue at 352-527-5406.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.