Burn ban possible

This photo, provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue, depicts the destruction of an illegal burn that became out of control. The recent fire destroyed a structure and sparked a brush fire.

 Special to the Chronicle

A countywide burn ban issued by county commissioners April 11 remains in effect despite recent rain.

Citrus County is averaging over 600 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), a continuous reference scale used by the Florida Forest Service to assess the likelihood and severity of brush fires.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.