Although Matthew Skorupski and his “sweet mullet” hairstyle didn’t make Round 3 in the 2023 Kid’s Mullet Championship, the 7-year-old had the time of his life in the limelight.
Not only was his story in the Chronicle, but he made the local TV news:10 Tampa Bay Nightside, Fox 35 Orlando and Fox 13 Tampa Bay — twice.
He actually did two TV appearances in one day.
“The second we got out of Orlando, Tampa called and asked us to come there right after, so it was a long day,” said Matthew’s mom Amy Skorupski. “I asked him if he wanted to and he said now that I did this first one, I'm not nervous at all.
“He definitely feels like quite the super star! This whole thing was so exciting for him and thankfully, he wasn't upset at all that he didn't win.”
After learning that he didn’t make it to the next round, Matthew made a video and posted it on his mom’s Facebook page.
“I just wanted to say thank you SO much for all those votes,” he said to his supporters. “It’s been fun entering the contest and hopefully you can vote next year.”
Matthew received 2,646 votes and raised $263.32 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, the nonprofit organization that builds houses for military veterans who were severely injured in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The annual Mullet Championship is a fundraiser for the organization.
Matthew, a student at Central Ridge Elementary School, said he started growing his mullet when he was 5 when he watched reruns of the late 80s/early 90s sitcom “Full House” and wanted a mullet like Uncle Jesse.
He plans to continue to grow his mullet mane and hopes to become an entrepreneur with a business selling shirts and hats using artwork from his own mullet drawing, which he used to make himself a shirt.
And he will happily do the "Mullet Shake" for anyone who asks.
“Matthew didn't make it to the third round, but he's had such a blast with this and feels pretty cool being on the news,” his mom said. “He can't wait for next year!”