Matthew's Mullet Mane

Matthew Skorupski, 7, had hoped to win the title of 2023 Mullet Champion, but didn't make it.

He did, however, have the time of his life in the limelight on three local TV news stations plus the Chronicle.

“I just wanted to say thank you SO much for all those votes,” he said to his supporters in a video on his mom's Facebook page. 

Although Matthew Skorupski and his “sweet mullet” hairstyle didn’t make Round 3 in the 2023 Kid’s Mullet Championship, the 7-year-old had the time of his life in the limelight.

Not only was his story in the Chronicle, but he made the local TV news:10 Tampa Bay Nightside, Fox 35 Orlando and Fox 13 Tampa Bay — twice.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Matthew's mullet drawing

Matthew Skorupski's mullet drawing that he used on a shirt. The 7-year-old is considering starting a business making and selling mullet shirts and hats.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags