Years ago, when Paula Joy worked as a photographer’s assistant, the photographer told her she was “scattered.”
“She said, ‘You have too many irons in the fire’ and ‘You’re not going to amount to anything.’ It was awful,” Joy said.
“But that word, ‘scattered,’ always stuck with me … I took it as an encouragement. Yeah, I have a lot of irons in the fire. I have a lot of fire and a lot of irons, because there are lots of things I want to do.
“I don’t want to be just a one-trick pony,” she said. “I do want to do everything well, but I’m no longer intimidated by the word ‘scattered’ anymore, because, to me, it’s another word for creative.”
At 44, Joy has lots of ideas, lots of plans and goals and dreams.
One of them is to grow her publishing company, Snyder Press, LLC, Book & Music Publishing, which she started in December 2022.
Snyder Press, a faith-based company, seeks to publish positive content and make it available in a variety of media, including print and audio, as well as Braille and American Sign Language (ASL).
So far, the company has published one local author’s book, “Now Faith: Faith for the Daily Walk of Life,” by Foster Clark, an Ocala-based traveling minister.
Joy is also working on four other projects: an Italian cookbook, a Southern cookbook, a “Hallmark Channel”-style novel and a coffee table book of photos of automobiles taken by a comedian/photographer in Tennessee.
She’s also an author herself, a photographer, a mom of two young children — and she has a learning disorder, which is a big part of her mission as a publisher and businesswoman.
“I’m dyslexic,” she said. “One of the goals of my publishing company — I want every author’s product to be accessible to everyone. I have a heart for reading, but I know how challenging it can be for some people.
“So, I’ve discovered there’s a (print) font that’s specifically for dyslexia. And Braille is also a missing market, also hearing-impaired. I’m working on a product that incorporates video to make books more inclusive, especially children’s books.”
Born in Inverness, Joy said her grandmother, Kathleen Balasch, was a beloved school teacher, Inverness city councilwoman and the city’s first woman mayor in 1972-73.
Her grandparents also had a dry cleaning business in one of the historic downtown Inverness buildings, 109 Courthouse Square.
“My father was in the military, so we lived all over … but we came back to Inverness when I was 14,” Joy said. “I was homeschooled, because we moved so much, and I was a good candidate for it. I was very shy, and I’m dyslexic so I’m a very slow learner.
“To read, when I look at a page I see a bunch of letters, like a word search puzzle — I’m excellent at word search puzzles! My mind looks for all the letters that, put together, make a word. So, I read very carefully.”
Despite the challenges of reading, or maybe because of them, Joy developed a passion for words and for reading.
In 2013, after the birth of her son, she wrote her first book, a children’s book called “Grady Goes Outside.”
“As a baby, my son was fussy, but he loved to be outside,” she said. “When he was 3 months old, I wrote a story about him and I took him outside and would tell him the story. And then I thought, ‘That’s pretty good,’ and wrote it as a children’s book.”
Then she did what every author does after writing a book: She thought, “Now what? How do I get this published?”
She started researching all the publishing options, from traditional publishers to self-publishing, and wasn’t satisfied with any of the options, for herself or for other people out there writing books and who don’t have a literary agent or a national platform or thousands of dollars to hand over to a subsidy publisher (also known as a vanity publisher).
So, in Paula Joy-style, she learned how to create her own publishing company.
The "Snyder" of Snyder Press, LLC is her legal last name, but she goes by Paula Joy.
“Joy is easier for people to know how to spell than Snyder,” she said.
Currently, “Grady Goes Outside” is in audiobook form; Joy said she’s still looking for an illustrator for a print book.
She’s also working on a children’s book series about a little boy named Happy.
She wrote “Happy Has Two Homes” after her own divorce, “Happy Gets a Sister” after the birth of her daughter and “Happy Says Goodbye” after the death of her mom.
She said her Happy books came from sad or uncertain situations — the insecurity of going back and forth between two living situations, the worry about will my mom still love me when there’s another baby in her life, the emotions of loss.
“I named the character ‘Happy’ for a reason,” Joy said. “He learns how to be Happy in his uncertain situations.”
Now seven months into her publishing venture, Joy is all in: author relationships and brainstorming ideas, editing, layout and design, PR and marketing, booking author interviews and setting up book signings, plus all the nuts and bolts of taking a manuscript and turning it into a finished product.
And not just one product, but all the ways authors can get their message out — calendars and journals, posters, etc.
Joy sees endless possibilities.
“My big picture — one day I want to have employees and I want to mentor them,” she said. “In the publishing world today, nobody wants to mentor; nobody wants to teach an assistant.
“It’s a hands-on business. There’s no college courses … and I’m happy to share the information I’ve learned.
“What I would tell people is that ‘no’ is not the end,” she said. “If you get a no, go find another door.”
