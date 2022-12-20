teacher union dues

Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal, called "paycheck protection legisilation, that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. During what was described as a “Freedom Blueprint” speech Monday, he tied the union-dues idea to raising pay for teachers during the 2023 legislative session.

 John Locher / AP

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks.

DeSantis supported the proposal Monday during a speech in Orlando, describing it as “paycheck protection legislation.” The Florida Education Association and other teachers unions backed DeSantis’ Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, in the Nov. 8 election, with Miami-Dade County teachers union leader Karla Hernandez serving as Crist’s running mate.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle