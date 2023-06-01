230602-CC-bus-cameras

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, sponsored a bill that will allow school-bus cameras to help nab drivers who pass stopped buses.

 Colin Hackley / NSF file

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that will allow school districts to use cameras designed to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses.

The law (SB 766), which will take effect in July, could lead to drivers facing $225 fines if they get nabbed.

