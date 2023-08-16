DeSantis security costs

Gov. Ron DeSantis' security costs increased in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

TALLAHASSEE — As Gov. Ron DeSantis geared up his presidential campaign, taxpayer costs to transport and protect the governor and his family surged during the past fiscal year, according to a new state report.

Florida spent more than $9.876 million during the 2022-2023 fiscal year on protecting and transporting the DeSantis family and visiting officials, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s annual “Report of Transportation and Protective Services.”

