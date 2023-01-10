Gov. DeSantis Inauguration

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Tuesday to spend $3.5 billion in his second term on environmental projects such as restoring the Everglades and addressing water-quality problems.

“This may be a bigger, more comprehensive executive order than we did four years ago. But I think that's the right thing to do,” DeSantis, who was re-elected in November, said while at Coconut Jack's Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs. “You can make progress, you can do good things, and you just got to keep pressing forward.”

