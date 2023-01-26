230127-CC-desantis-black-history

A crowd gathered on the Florida Capitol’s fourth floor Wednesday, Jan. 25, to protest a decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to reject an African-American studies course.

 Jim Turner / News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Leading chants of “Black history is American history,” prominent civil-rights attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African-American studies course.

“The question really is this, brothers and sisters. Are we going to let Governor DeSantis, or anybody, exterminate Black history from the classrooms in Florida?” Crump said during an event at the Capitol, flanked by Black lawmakers and three students who would be plaintiffs in a lawsuit.

News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this report.