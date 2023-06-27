US-NEWS-FLA-DISNEY-ANALYSTS-PT

 Allie Goulding / Tampa Bay Times / TNS

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and a revamped Central Florida special district sought Monday to scuttle a federal lawsuit in which Walt Disney Parks and Resorts contends its constitutional rights have been violated amid a long-running feud with DeSantis.

Attorneys for the state filed a motion contending that DeSantis and Meredith Ivey, acting secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, should be dismissed from the lawsuit. Meanwhile, attorneys for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District argued the federal case should be put on hold until a separate case in Orange County circuit court is resolved — or, as an alternative, the federal case should be dismissed.

