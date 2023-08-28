Idalia track

TAMPA — Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Idalia intensified Monday and forecasters predicted it would hit in days as a major hurricane with potentially life-threatening storm surges.

As the state prepared, Idalia thrashed Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, where the tobacco-producing province of Pinar del Rio is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland; Cristiana Mesquita in Havana; and Mike Schneider in St. Louis, Missouri; contributed to this report.