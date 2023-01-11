Gissy Rainbow River Ranch

In one of a number of proposed land deals that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will discuss includes a proposed conservation easement, at a cost of $3 million, adding 135 acres to 307 acres already acquired or pending a sale as part of what is known as the Rainbow River Corridor in Marion County. The land consists of “most of the undeveloped or minimally developed private land remaining along the Rainbow River,” according to the meeting agenda.

 David Golubev/Special to the Chronicle

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development.

During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to spend $18.09 million to buy 12,439 acres in Liberty County. The land, which would be purchased from Tupelo AG LLC through the Florida Forever conservation program, includes species such as gopher tortoises, Apalachicola alligator snapping turtles and eastern indigo and Florida pine snakes, according to an agenda for the meeting.

