Desantis covid

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo speaks in 2021 after being named to his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis. On Wednesday, Ladapo issued COVID-19 booster shots guidance that was dramatically different from a recommendation Tuesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Ryan Dailey/NSF File

TALLAHASSEE — Continuing a long-running clash with federal health officials, Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration on Wednesday recommended that people under age 65 not receive newly approved COVID-19 booster shots.

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued guidance that was dramatically different from a recommendation Tuesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said people 6 months old and older should receive updated COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC recommendation came a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of vaccines that it said are “formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants.”

