Charlie’s Fish House has been a Crystal River staple for more than 50 years.
Named after Charlie Kofmehl, the restaurant at the edge of King’s Bay has been in the family all these years.
Until now.
Dr. Paresh Desai, a well-known local entrepreneur, bought the restaurant and retail market. Desai is bringing in Tiffany and Richard Wiggins, who own Katch Twenty-Two and Waterfront Social at the Port Hotel and Marina in Crystal River, to run it.
Desai said he hopes to keep the Kofmehl legacy intact, perhaps introducing some new items on the menu.
Charley’s closed July 19 to allow the new owners to get their licenses. It is tentatively scheduled to reopen Aug. 3. Plans call for the restaurant to remain Charlie’s Fish House.
Chris Kofmehl assures Citrus Countians that Charlie’s will retain the ambience that has made the restaurant a favorite with locals for so long. He said it’s in good hands with Desai, a family friend who owns several properties in Citrus County.
“Dr. Desai and my father spent many Sunday mornings out on the porch having conversations,” he said.
Phil Kofmehl will stay on to help with the new restaurant, so the family connection endures.
Chris and his brother Casey are building a tiki bar called the “Tipsy Turtle” adjacent to the fish house. The brothers will own that bar, which will feature outdoor seating and sell food, beer, wine and liquor.
“That will stay in the Kofmehl family,” he said.
In 1959, Charlie Kofmehl bought the property, which included an old cracker-style fish house, from Ed Tolle, representing the Barco family, prominent pioneers in the development of Citrus County.
In 1960, Charlie built the Oyster Bar Restaurant with 30 seats near the highway as an outlet for the fresh seafood he was producing at the fish house.
In the early ’70s, Charlie’s sons, Jimmy and Phil, bought dad out.
In 1990, the decision was made to build a larger restaurant with seating for 160 guests on the waterfront. The Kofmehl brothers built the restaurant adjacent to the fish house seafood market and joined the two by a common façade.
The name of the business was changed to Charlie’s Fish House in honor of dad.
“That place has always been home,” Chris Kofmehl said. “The fish house and restaurant hold a lot of memories.”
Chris’ older brother Phil has owned the restaurant for several years but wanted out of its day-to-day running. Phil plans to stay on to help Desai and his group.
Charlie, 83, and his wife Carol decided to retire.
Carol Kofmehl was a “very big part of running the restaurant not too many years ago and was there just about every day for the last month before we sold to Dr. Desai,” he said.
“The Kofmehl family is a fantastic family that has done a lot for Crystal River,” said Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek.
Meek said this commercial activity is a result of the city’s capital investment.
“Folks really see the opportunity about what’s happening along Kings Bay,” he said. “The area along the Riverwalk is really starting to move forward and it’s going to be a very exciting time along there.”