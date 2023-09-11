Derek Windler

Have you seen this man? Derek Windler has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 27. His truck was found off Homosassa Trail, but he is still missing, which is totally out of character for him, said his family and friends.

On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 27, Derek Windler told his family he was going fishing in Ozello and possibly a few other places.

But no one has seen or heard from him since then, said longtime friend Jennifer Linaje.

