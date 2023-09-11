On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 27, Derek Windler told his family he was going fishing in Ozello and possibly a few other places.
But no one has seen or heard from him since then, said longtime friend Jennifer Linaje.
“His truck was found off Homosassa Trail, but he wasn’t,” she said. “I know his heart; I know the relationship he had with his mom and sister — his sister is his life. He would never do this to them or his son.
“This is so out of character for Derek, everyone is extremely concerned,” Linaje said. “This is heartbreaking.”
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Anthony Windler was reported missing to CCSO on Aug. 29, 2023.
“Windler is a 38-year-old white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He last made contact with his family around 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27,” the report says.
“He would’ve been driving a black 2005 GMC Sierra, with a Florida license plate tag: PIEE54. His direction of travel, destination, and clothing description are unknown.
His vehicle was located in an area in Homosassa; however, he is still missing.”
Windler has many tattoos, including angel wings on his upper back and “Dyana” tattooed on his neck.
He usually wears a hat backwards.
Windler’s mother, Deb Evans, posted additional information on social media:
“We are still out in the Game Reserve searching, as that is one of the places that he said he was going to spend the night. We have had a lot of friends and family check Fort Island Trail area and Hernando/Kathy Rd.," Evans posted. “He took his drone and his son’s dirt bike and some personal belongings. We really have no idea what the circumstances are at this point. It could be a number of different scenarios, but I feel he is in this county somewhere. However, there was mention of Levy County.”
She added, “Thank you, everyone, for all your help in the search. Keep looking, and if you happen to have security cameras on your house or business please try to go back to Aug. 27 early morning hours.”
CCSO requests that if anyone has seen Derek Windler or knows his whereabouts, please call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.
To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (888-269-8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersCitrus.com.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
