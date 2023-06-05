Citrus County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andy Lahera remains in critical condition on Monday, but the law enforcement agency reported some medical progress for the 50-year-old officer who was struck by a driver in May.

"Andy had a good day yesterday. The external ventricular drain (drain) was removed early yesterday morning, and his vitals continue to look good. More importantly, he has a high fever," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in an email.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.