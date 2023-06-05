Citrus County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andy Lahera remains in critical condition on Monday, but the law enforcement agency reported some medical progress for the 50-year-old officer who was struck by a driver in May.
"Andy had a good day yesterday. The external ventricular drain (drain) was removed early yesterday morning, and his vitals continue to look good. More importantly, he has a high fever," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in an email.
"The team of medical care professionals remain attentive to Andy's every need. The family greatly appreciates our community's steadfast outpouring of love for Andy."
Lahera was struck while he and other deputies were directing traffic after the Lecanto High School graduation ceremony.
During a press conference a week ago, Prendergast informed media outlets that the 19-year-old woman who hit Lahera left the school resource officer with multiple fractures and various internal organ injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision. FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins stated on Wednesday that charges are pending in the case.
Anyone wishing to send a card to Deputy Lahera can mail it or drop it off at the Sheriff's Office at 1 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Inverness, FL 34450. Please only bring cards - no flowers or monetary donations.
Lahera has remained unconscious since the collision on May 23.
The Florida Deputy Sheriff's Association launched a GoFundMe campaign for the Lahera family and initiated it with a generous $1,000 donation. If you would like to donate to the Lahera family, you can do so through the following link:
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.