Andy Lahera remains in critical condition Wednesday and unconscious after the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a car eight days ago.
According to the CCSO, the 50-year-old deputy had surgery Tuesday.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 4:55 pm
“Andy had surgery on both of his legs yesterday. The surgery went well, and he is now back in his room surrounded by his family and medical care team,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
Prendergast also thanked those who participated in a prayer session Tuesday.
“With his wife by his side, Andy listened to the ‘Night of Prayers for Deputy Lahera’ at Seven Rivers Church. His family greatly appreciates this massive outpouring of love from our community. Please keep praying for Andy and ask our Lord and Savior to wake him up.”
Lahera was struck when he and other deputies were directing traffic after the Lecanto High School graduation ceremony.
During a press conference a week ago, Prendergast told media outlets that the 19-year-old woman who hit Lahera left the school resource officer with many broken bones and several internal organ problems.
The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision. FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins said Wednesday that charges are pending in the case.
Anyone wanting to send a card to Deputy Lahera can mail it or drop it off to the Sheriff's Office at 1 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Inverness, FL 34450. Please only bring cards – no flowers or monetary donations.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
