Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lahera, a 14-year law enforcement veteran and school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School, was critically injured in an accident after the Lecanto High School graduation May 23 while he was directing traffic.

Andy Lahera remains in critical condition Wednesday and unconscious after the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a car eight days ago.

According to the CCSO, the 50-year-old deputy had surgery Tuesday.

