Recently, Michelle Lahera posted on her Facebook page: “Miracles are what God does. Impossible is where he begins.”
The day she posted that, it had been 15 weeks since her husband Andy’s tragic accident.
On May 23, 2023, Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lahera, a 14-year law enforcement veteran and school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School, was involved in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation while he was directing traffic.
Currently, he is in a facility, in what is known as a "disorder of consciousness."
“Someone recently told me that some people don’t think Andy will wake up, and that’s a reality we face everyday,” Michelle Lahera said. “But I beg all of you, please keep praying. Don’t give up on him yet, because he’s still fighting and he has overcome a lot so far.”
Since the accident, Michelle and her sons, Nicholas and Vincent, have lived in that netherland between hope and despair, stark reality and absolute belief that God is able to do what others think is impossible.
“He’s been exceeding so many doctors’ expectations,” oldest son Nicholas said. “From the start, they told us flat out that he would never be off the ventilator, but he’s off and breathing on his own without assistance, without a trach (tracheostomy tube). Medical people have counted him out, and he has overcome, because he’s a fighter.
“One of his nicknames the other deputies call him is ‘Knuckles,’ so we know that through prayer and strong faith and his drive and motivation he’s going to come back to us,” he said.
Andy Lahera’s broken bones and internal injuries are healed, Michelle said, and “everything that was damaged is no longer damaged. So now we’re just waiting and praying for his brain to create new pathways that it needs so that he can emerge.
“The doctors keep telling us that the brain is such a miraculous thing, and that’s what we’re hoping for,” she said. “They’re telling us it’s early, to give it time, and that it could take six months to a year.”
She said that after Andy left the ICU, one of the doctors who had said Andy would never get off a ventilator told her, “I’m really liking what I see,” about the progress he’s making.
“But at the end of the day, he’s not home yet,” she said.
It’s been nearly four months since the Lahera family’s world shattered.
“I spent the whole summer by his side,” Michelle said. “At first, for the first three or four days, I didn’t sleep. All I did was watch the machines – there was a lot of beeping. Eventually, they made me go get some sleep. Then I did every other day, but I never left Tampa.”
Meanwhile, the community kicked into gear and started fundraising for the family and doing whatever they could think of to help, beginning with a prayer vigil.
“Everybody kept asking, ‘Do you need anything?’ and I kept saying no,” Michelle said. “But then people told me that people wanted to help because they didn’t know what else to do and that I needed to allow them to help. So, they said they wanted to have a barbecue.”
The June 17 #LOVEFOR LAHERA barbecue hosted by M&B Dairy in Lecanto sold more than 7,000 pounds of meat and raised more than $45,000 in sales from 441 people, plus an additional $20,000 in donations.
A lemonade stand by the driveway leading to the barbecue pickup station raised $1,605.
The Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association started a GoFundMe page that, as of Friday, Sept. 15, has raised $31,716.
Most recently, three local radio stations, WXCV Citrus 95.3, WXOF Fox Classic Hits 96.7 and WXCZ Naturecoast Country 104.3 presented Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast with a check for $2,500 from donations collected during the Sept. 9 “Smalltown Saturday Night” event in Inverness.
That amount includes $500 from Dan Byrne and Dainelle Stribling, owners of Dairy Queen locations in Inverness and Brooksville.
To date, the local radio stations have raised more than $11,000 to benefit the Lahera family, according to Lisa Day, senior sales account executive for the radio stations.
“There’s been so many things going on all over Citrus County that we don’t even know about, and keep hearing about,” Michelle said. “People gave gas cards at the prayer vigil. The radio stations put out donation buckets at events. Citrus Fusion volleyball is having a tournament. The Sean Liebman Memorial Fund is doing a bowling tournament, and there’s a golf tournament.”
There’s also been a bake sale at Chicken King, license plates sales in businesses around the county and a special “Lahera sushi roll” at World Fusion.
Dickie’s Lawn Service mows the lawn and Richie’s Pools takes care of the pool – and so much more, Nicholas said, “so many that we can’t possibly name them all, and we would like to thank every single person personally, but that’s impossible.”
“It’s still very surreal that this is happening,” Michelle said.
Recently, Quality First Roofing put a new roof on the Lahera’s house, and at first Michelle thought that was too much, too generous and that she couldn’t possibly accept it.
“But then he (the owner) told me that when his children were at Central Ridge Elementary, Andy was the School Resource Officer there and when he and his wife would drop their kids off they talked to Andy.
“He told me he knew that because Andy was there, their kids were safe. And he said, ‘We’re asking if we can do this for YOU because of Andy.’
“Andy loves his job as a School Resource Officer,” she said. “He loves the kids … He was a detective and also on the hostage negotiation team, and when Parkland (school shooting) happened, he came home and said, ‘I’m going to become a School Resource Officer. What happened at Parkland will never happen in Citrus County.’”
Michelle Lahera teaches third grade at Forest Ridge Elementary School, the same students she taught last year in second grade.
“I didn’t get to finish the school year with them because (the accident) happened before school ended, and I promised them I’d be back with them this year,” she said.
She said she had been afraid to come back to Citrus County after spending all summer away while so many people were doing so many things on her family’s behalf and she wasn’t even here.
“I told my boys, ‘We have to sell the house and we have to move.’ I was scared to come back into the community and face people. But now, how can we go anywhere else?”
“I couldn’t talk about everything that happened then, but I’m finally able to,” she said.
Shortly before school started, Forest Ridge Elementary School had a classroom Meet the Teacher event with students and parents.
“Nicholas stood with me this time, in Andy’s place; Andy used to do it every year with me,” Michelle said. “These were my kids from last year, so they already knew me. They came in, we hugged, some of them cried … Now I leave on Fridays after school to be with Andy for the weekend. I take Mondays off and I’m back to school on Tuesdays.
“We’ve gone from a big, full, loud Italian family to just me and Coco (the dog),” she said.
This past year for her has been one tragedy after another.
In June 2022, her mother, Letizia Brugnano, who had lived with the Lahera’s ever since they were married, died, and then her father died three months after that.
Her son, Vincent, was in a motorcycle accident, and their Yorkie died.
“And now Andy … this has been a big adjustment for me,” she said.
Still, she hasn’t given up hope.
“I believe in miracles, because Andy is still here,” she said. “If I could say one thing it would be thank you to all the people who have been so kind, they way everyone has supported us, but please keep praying.
“I understand that people have to go back to their normal lives, but I just don’t want him to be forgotten,” she said.
Nicholas added that they know they have a long road ahead of them.
“Hollywood gives us an expectation that someone in his condition just wakes up and starts talking and everything’s back to the way it was, but we know it won’t be like that,” he said. “We’re still trying to come to terms with that. We know we have a very long journey ahead of us that will have to be filled with patience and more prayers.”
Michelle said whenever she visits Andy, she tells him he needs to wake up.
“I want him to know everybody is still thinking about him and praying for him,” she said. “I tell him he needs to wake up so he can come back and thank all of them himself. So please, keep praying.”
For periodic updates or to leave a message, go to the “Andy’s Journey” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/andysjourney.