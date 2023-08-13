A Citrus County Sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury Friday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect involved in a burglary in progress. The incident unfolded shortly before 11 p.m. at a business located off West Cedar Street in Crystal River.

Responding to a report of a possible burglary in progress, deputies arrived at the scene to find two individuals attempting to load wood onto a trailer. The situation escalated when deputies attempted to detain the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Kelly Jean Delmar and 25-year-old Wyatt Morgan Arnow, both residents of Fort McCoy.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle