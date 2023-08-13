A Citrus County Sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury Friday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect involved in a burglary in progress. The incident unfolded shortly before 11 p.m. at a business located off West Cedar Street in Crystal River.
Responding to a report of a possible burglary in progress, deputies arrived at the scene to find two individuals attempting to load wood onto a trailer. The situation escalated when deputies attempted to detain the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Kelly Jean Delmar and 25-year-old Wyatt Morgan Arnow, both residents of Fort McCoy.
During the confrontation, a physical altercation broke out between one of the deputies and Arnow. In the chaos, Arnow managed to break free and flee on foot, while Delmar retreated to a parked vehicle. According to reports, Delmar accelerated the vehicle with a trailer attached, aiming it towards the deputies. One deputy narrowly evaded being struck, but another was not as fortunate and was hit by the oncoming vehicle.
The deputy sustained no serious injuries.
Delmar and Arnow managed to elude law enforcement temporarily, but their escape was short-lived. Deputies pursued the suspects, leading to a collision between the suspects' vehicle and a tree near the intersection of West Balloon Lane and North Turkey Oak Drive.
Both suspects were subsequently apprehended, although not without resistance from Arnow, who was ultimately subdued by K-9 Ranger. A subsequent search of the suspects' vehicle yielded a substantial quantity of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, leading to further charges.
Kelly Jean Delmar faces multiple charges, including two counts of Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Trafficking in Fentanyl, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $61,000.00.
Wyatt Morgan Arnow is charged with two counts of Battery on Law Enforcement, Resisting without Violence, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, and Driving with a sSuspended License (First Offense). His bond stands at $13,500.00.