As reported in the Chronicle Wednesday, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit and members of SWAT responded to a residence off of North Brutus Avenue in Dunnellon on Tuesday to serve a narcotics search warrant.
The Sheriff’s Office released an update on the bust Thursday.
Upon arrival, deputies gave instructions for all occupants of the home to exit the residence to execute the search warrant, according to the update. After a brief period of time, deputies located two subjects who were then detained for the remainder of the investigation. Those subjects were identified as 35-year-old Cameron Richard Bosley and 32-year-old Alissa Paige Harding.
While searching the home and two other structures located on the property, the update said, deputies located 211 plants and 12 pounds of dried and processed cannabis bud, for a total combined weight of 68 pounds. Officials also seized a small amount of MDMA, various drug ledgers, scales, baggies and a large quantity of cultivation equipment.
Bosley was arrested and charged with:
• Trafficking in Cannabis
• Sell/Manufacture/Possess with intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
• Possession of a Controlled Substance (MDMA)
• Own/Lease/Rent a Structure with knowledge to traffic a controlled substance
• Possession of Manufacture/Cultivate/Grow/Plant paraphernalia for a controlled substance
• Obstruction of a lawful search warrant
The charges would have had a total bond of $39,000, but the bond was set at none due to a violation of felony probation charge.
Harding was charged with obstruction of a lawful search warrant. Her bond was set at $1,000