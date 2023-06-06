The Homosassa man accused of shooting another man Sunday in the parking lot of the Crystal River Dollar General will remain in jail and now faces attempted murder charges.
That’s according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office media release Tuesday about the arrest of 67-year-old Oscar Omar Delbono. The shooting victim is in hospital and in critical, but stable condition.
Although the CCSO is releasing few details about the shooting at the 6798 State Road 44 retail store, the law enforcement agency is now providing some additional information from its investigation.
“Through a preliminary investigation … detectives determined that the suspect, later identified as Delbono, got into a verbal dispute with the victim at the entrance of the store. Following the dispute, Delbono walked to his vehicle, put his items inside, and grabbed his .45 caliber handgun,” according to the media release.
“He then walked across the parking lot, where he confronted the victim, who was attempting to get into their car,” the CCSO said. “Witnesses advised that they watched the defendant point the firearm at the victim and fire multiple times. No one observed the victim with a weapon. Six shell casings were located just feet from the victim's vehicle. The victim was shot a total of four times, twice in the abdominal area, once in the elbow, and a single round grazing the victim’s side.”
This is not the first time Delbono was involved in a shooting.
In 2009 Delbono shot and killed a neighbor during an argument. According to records, Delbono said it was in self-defense and that he feared for his life. The assistant state attorney at the time, Pete Magrino, said it was not possible to disprove Delbono’s claim so Delbono was never charged.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast said the latest shooting was needless and now had dire consequences.
“Thoughtless and avoidable acts of violence such as this are shocking to our entire community. I am proud of the quick response of our deputies and detectives who ensured this incident was isolated and our citizens were safe,” Prendergast said. “To be a member of law enforcement is to hold service above self. When we run to incidents with gunfire without hesitation, it is yet another reminder of the types of perilous situations we face in order to protect our community.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.