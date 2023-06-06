police tape

The Homosassa man accused of shooting another man Sunday in the parking lot of the Crystal River Dollar General will remain in jail and now faces attempted murder charges.

That’s according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office media release Tuesday about the arrest of 67-year-old Oscar Omar Delbono. The shooting victim is in hospital and in critical, but stable condition.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.