Rep. Gus Bilirakis has co-signed a bill that would expand dental care coverage for veterans with certain chronic health conditions.

Bilirakis and California Congressman Mike Levin of California reintroduced the Veterans Early Treatment for Chronic Ailment Resurgence through Examinations (VET CARE) Act.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer

with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.