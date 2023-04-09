Rep. Gus Bilirakis has co-signed a bill that would expand dental care coverage for veterans with certain chronic health conditions.
Bilirakis and California Congressman Mike Levin of California reintroduced the Veterans Early Treatment for Chronic Ailment Resurgence through Examinations (VET CARE) Act.
It would require the Veterans Administration (VA) to put in place a four-year pilot program providing dental care for veterans with certain chronic health conditions.
Right now, dental care through the VA is limited to those who are 100 percent disabled or have a direct service-connected injury.
Studies have shown that regular dental care helps alleviate certain chronic conditions, reducing overall healthcare costs.
Since the VA spends most of its healthcare costs on treating veterans with chronic ailments, like diabetes and heart conditions, increasing access to preventative dental services would help ensure a healthier veteran population and bring those costs down, according to a Bilirakis press release.
“Our veterans have sacrificed so much on behalf of our country; they deserve access to high quality healthcare – and that includes dental care,” Bilirakis said. “The VET CARE Act will get the ball rolling to expand access to dental care for our nation’s heroes, and could result in lower overall health care costs for the VA.
Citrus County has more than 20,000 veterans.
“Not only is this legislation good for veterans, it is good for the VA as a whole,” Bilirakis added.
Bilirakis represents Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties in the 12th Congressional District,
