The demolition of the former Crystal River Mall is set to begin in mid-June and take roughly four months to finish.
Afterward, look for the property to be built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years.
Project manager Chuck Gray, with Kimmons Contracting Corp. of Tampa, said Friday afternoon the demolition should offer no challenges.
“It's a mid-size project for us,” he said.
Kimmons is also doing the filling, grading and recycling of the concrete, steel and trees on-site.
“We’re an eco-friendly green company,” Gray said. “We recycle 98% of all building materials.”
Spencer Bartram, vice president at Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, bought the 34-acre property and adjoining outparcels last year and is redeveloping the site with townhomes, apartments and retail. It will be done in phases.
Present plans call for rental townhomes on the 6th Street side. The property toward the back will become three-story apartments. The front portion will consist of retail stores. There also plans for amenities, including a nature walk.
The Rural King will remain where it is. Dorvidor is working with the farm supply store to install a separate water system since their water is currently on the mall’s system. A permanent wall will go up following completion of the demolition.
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek has said this will be a major project for the city and is grateful for the investment the company has made in Crystal River.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
