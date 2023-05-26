Crystal River Mall plans

File photo of the Crystal River Mall, which closed in August 2022.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The demolition of the former Crystal River Mall is set to begin in mid-June and take roughly four months to finish.

Afterward, look for the property to be built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

