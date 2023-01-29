Dementia Education Inc. board of directors president Ed Youngblood and board member Debbie Selsavage take part in the Key Training Center’s Elder Care program Thursday, Jan. 18. Dementia Education Inc. has been named the Chronicle’s 2022 Nonprofit Agency of the Year.
Dementia Education Inc. board of directors president Ed Youngblood watches a group of adults at the Key Training Center’s Elder Care group. The Dementia Education Inc. provides support for those suffering from dementia-related issues as well as their caregivers within Citrus County.
Dementia was not something Ed Youngblood thought he would have to deal with again.
The former American Motorcycle Association president had watched his mother die of the disease in Oklahoma in 2008.
Three years later, he moved from Ohio to Citrus County to retire, relax, and maybe write the American novel.
As for dementia, “No way because I hated the experience with my mother. I despised it,” he told the Chronicle.
The irony is not lost on the 79-year-old Youngblood that he is now president of Dementia Education Inc., the Citrus Chronicle’s choice for Citrus County’s Nonprofit of the Year.
During the time of the interview he knew only of its nomination, not that it had been selected for the annual award.
The mission of the organization when it comes to a disease with no cure, is simple: to bring education and understanding for improved compassionate care for people living with dementia, and support for the people who take care of them.
The nonprofit was formed in 2018 and hit the ground running.
In 2022, the organization handed out 1,100 free copies of Dementia and Firearm Safety to individuals and businesses that sell firearms. The book is also referenced by the NRA.
It published Coping with Dementia. More than 100 copies have been given away at no charge.
The organization has funded several workshops and summits about dementia care. It’s funded programs at the county libraries involving dementia and senior care, given grants to the Key Training Center for adult daycare, and is now hosting Art for the Heart at the YMCA, which invites people with memory issues and their caregivers for hands- on art and music projects.
The 4-year-old nonprofit did not happen in isolation.
Some basic dementia statistics
Are we ready as a nation to provide the needed care?
The statistics are not pleasant.
More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s. By 2050 that number is expected to rise to nearly 13 million, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent form of dementia. One in three seniors dies annually with some form of dementia.
Currently, more than 11 Americans provide unpaid care to people with dementia.
In 2022, dementia and care for its victims cost the country $321 billion. By 2050, that’s expected to reach $1 trillion.
What are your odds in developing Alzheimer’s? One in nine people age 65 years and older has the incurable disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Unless there is a cure or new drugs to slow the disease, and none are on the horizon yet, by 2050 the number of people in the United States 65 years old with Alzheimer’s will climb to almost 13 million.
Until a cure, there is only care
New drugs for dementia have been slow in coming and none have been shown to reverse or even stop the disease. Many researchers and physicians working in the field don’t yet even agree on the cause.
Every year there are new theories, but until that’s settled, it remains difficult to focus on developing drugs that may help.
While researchers debate the causes of the progressive disease that robs people of their memory, ability to speak and understand, and control their own bodies, Youngblood says Dementia Education focuses on supporting programs that support families dealing with dementia and giving them the emotional tools to provide care to their loved ones.
But what helps make Dementia Education possible is Dealing with Dementia, a for-profit businesses founded in 2014 by Debbie Selsavage, who also sits on the board of Dementia Education.
How and why Dementia Education was formed
As the founder of Dealing with Dementia, Selsavage provides group and individual training and consulting having to do with dementia.
The problem is that as a for-profit business, Dealing with Dementia cannot receive tax exempt donations.
Youngblood, already active with Dealing with Dementia, helped create Dementia Education, which focuses instead on financially supporting programs that help dementia caregivers.
Youngblood’s role in helping to create Dementia Education is rooted in Selsavage’s work. And Selsavage’s work never would have happened if not for her former husband Albert.
After a career in the U.S. Navy, traveling to many parts of the globe, Alfred retired and promised to make Debbie his focus and let her see the world.
“His promise was to take me somewhere every year,” Selsavage recalled her husband telling her. “The world is yours. Where do you want to go?”
Selsavage, now 64, was ready to retire and enjoy the rest of her life with Alfred.
“Dementia interrupted that,” she said.
His dementia became progressively worse, as it always does, she said.
He continued to need more care, as is common, she said.
He died in 2010.
Years later she met Youngblood.
Youngblood’s contribution to Selsavage’s work
Youngblood had been active in the motorcycle industry, its marketing, writing and consulting, and organizing events and motorcycle exhibits.
He didn’t know much about dementia, but he brought business experience to the table.
Nine years ago, Youngblood proposed that Selsavage host a free event at a local church “talking in plain language … about the techniques of compassionate care.”
To the pair’s surprise, “when we opened the door 200 people came in,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood recalled telling Selsavage she should quit her job and focus on Dealing with Dementia fulltime because there were so many people who needed the help.
This April the two will host their ninth annual conference at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills.
“We’ll fill the room,” Youngblood said of the coming event.
“We’re a small group,” he said of Dementia Education, sometimes thinking he isn’t accomplishing enough.
“But it accumulates and over time we look back and see we’re having an impact,” he said.
Youngblood said that Dementia Education has about $50,000 in funds, most of that coming from the US Family Foundation and Coping with Dementia.
The hope is that Citrus County one day becomes a focal point where people come to research the disease and learn how to provide care until someone finds a cure.
That’s where Dementia Education comes in, Youngblood said.
So for now, Dementia Education funds and provides support for programs such as the dementia awareness club at Lecanto High School, Youngblood said.
Some help from Dementia Education
Another is giving $3,000 annually to the Key Center Elder Care so seniors with dementia and other memory deficiencies can attend its day services, but cannot afford to pay.
Dementia Education funded the county library department’s Compassionate Care Kits that allow reading and picture kits for caregivers to share with people with dementia. The books and kits are themed-based, focusing on such things as trains, animals, music, that both can enjoy sharing.
It is also funding and hosting the YMCA’s new Art for the Heart, during which caregivers and those with dementia, can enjoy monthly art projects and music entertainment.
Youngblood said helping to create an organization nominated for nonprofit of the year by the Chronicle was the last thing he expected.
The work educating and helping those who care for those with dementia has changed him.
But he saw how many people needed the help during that first conference at Our Lady of Grace nine years ago.
“And it’s been a whirlwind ever since then,” he said, smiling.
He knows the number of people getting dementia will only increase. The tsunami of people turning 65 and older when dementia occurs most is here. More education is needed, Youngblood said. More caregivers are needed. And more people will need to be educated and more programs funded.
Youngblood, shrugged his shoulders.
“We have to get more people involved,” he said. “We’re not ready.”