Dementia Education Inc., which was recently named by the Citrus County Chronicle as 2022 Nonprofit of the Year, has pledged $25,000 to LifeStream Behavioral Services to be used to achieve higher standards of service and care at Citrus County’s future Baker Act facility.
One of Dementia Education’s leading campaigns, called the Better Baker Act Initiative, has advocated improved procedures and standards of care for seniors, and especially those with dementia, who have been caught up by the Baker Act.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
To this end, the nonprofit has published a book titled “Creating a Better Baker Act” that has been widely distributed to the public and government leaders throughout Citrus County. This book contains four recommendations for transportation, care environment, training, and public education.
“We hope our commitment will serve as an example for all mental health stakeholders to step up to support the completion of Citrus County’s long-awaited Baker Act facility, and that a timely completion of this facility will become a springboard through which our county will identify and confront the broader range of mental health services it badly needs,” Dementia Education Inc. President Ed Youngblood said.