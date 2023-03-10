CC Dementia Education to Lifestream

Dementia Education Inc. officers present a $25,000 ceremonial check to LifeStream Behavioral Services’ leadership team. From left are Alise Morris, associate vice president of Marketing and Development; Dementia Education Inc. President Ed Youngblood, Dementia Education Inc. director and Coping with Dementia LLC President Debbie Selsavage; Jon Cherry, LifeStream president / CEO; Susan Lake, senior vice president of Clinical Services; B.E. Thompson, associate vice president, Community Relations / Government Affairs; Patty Ming, associate vice president of Risk and Corporate Compliance; Karen Rogers, vice president Adult Clinical Services; and Carol Dozier, vice president Finance and CFO.

 Special to the Chronicle

Dementia Education Inc., which was recently named by the Citrus County Chronicle as 2022 Nonprofit of the Year, has pledged $25,000 to LifeStream Behavioral Services to be used to achieve higher standards of service and care at Citrus County’s future Baker Act facility.

One of Dementia Education’s leading campaigns, called the Better Baker Act Initiative, has advocated improved procedures and standards of care for seniors, and especially those with dementia, who have been caught up by the Baker Act.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle